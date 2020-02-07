Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) Insider Michael James Fletcher Sells 6,637,040 Shares

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) insider Michael James Fletcher sold 6,637,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £1,194,667.20 ($1,571,516.97).

Shares of LON:INSE traded up GBX 1.07 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 19.32 ($0.25). 14,005,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,255. The firm has a market cap of $137.94 million and a P/E ratio of 32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Inspired Energy PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 21.05 ($0.28). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

