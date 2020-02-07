INT Chain (INT) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.26 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $1.30 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, Allcoin, OKEx and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.66 or 0.05904229 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 123.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00127070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003169 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Allcoin, OKEx Korea, OKEx and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.