Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Decreased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.82. 1,199,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,954,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $288.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

