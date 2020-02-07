Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,949,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Intel worth $296,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $288.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

