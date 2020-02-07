Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.3% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. FIX raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.02. 18,116,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,249,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $288.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.