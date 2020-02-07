Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

