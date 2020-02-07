Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,492 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.80 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.61%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

