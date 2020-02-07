Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.0% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,647,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,891,000 after purchasing an additional 174,395 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $230.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $166.57 and a 12-month high of $230.25.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

