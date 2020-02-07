Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Position Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

RPG stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.45. 121,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,025. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $133.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average is $122.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

