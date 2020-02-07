Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 7th (BA, BBOX, CEC1, DBK, ENEL, HSBA, MT, ROG, TSLA, TWTR)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 7th:

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.37). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.50 ($6.40) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €6.50 ($7.56) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €6.10 ($7.09) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €5.50 ($6.40) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €7.60 ($8.84) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 350 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $530.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was given a $40.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 200 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

