Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 7th (BWY, CCH, DPP, HNT, IHG, LRE, NUAN, REL, RMG, SBIZ)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 7th:

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DP Poland (LON:DPP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Relx (LON:REL) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SDX Energy (LON:SDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

TUI (LON:TUI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Argus.

