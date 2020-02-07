Investors Buy High Volume of AstraZeneca Put Options (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,545 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,008% compared to the average daily volume of 320 put options.

AZN stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

