Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.30.

IRET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRET. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRET opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

