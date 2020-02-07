IOST (IOST) Reaches Market Cap of $82.78 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, IOST has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, GOPAX, DDEX and ABCC. IOST has a total market capitalization of $82.78 million and approximately $51.23 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.76 or 0.05884215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005209 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024188 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00126171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038534 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003036 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinBene, Livecoin, Koinex, Kyber Network, IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Ethfinex, BigONE, Bitkub, BitMax, WazirX, Binance, Cobinhood, GOPAX, OTCBTC, ABCC, DDEX, Zebpay, DragonEX, Huobi, Bithumb, Bitrue, DigiFinex, Hotbit, Coineal, IDAX, BitMart, Vebitcoin, Upbit, HitBTC and CoinZest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.