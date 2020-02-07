IoT Chain Reaches Market Cap of $12.04 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. IoT Chain has a market cap of $12.04 million and $7.33 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001487 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Bibox, Huobi and Kucoin. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.03020994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00217689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039113 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00127088 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003141 BTC.

IoT Chain Token Profile

ITC is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Huobi, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.