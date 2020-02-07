Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Iqvia worth $36,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 592,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter worth $26,142,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,537. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

