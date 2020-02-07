iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stake Lifted by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF comprises about 3.0% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $16,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,364.5% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $49.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17.

