iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Increased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,713,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $122.47 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average is $110.39.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

