Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.22 and a 52 week high of $165.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.