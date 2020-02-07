Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,162 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.07. 127,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,180. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.88 and a 12 month high of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $201.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

