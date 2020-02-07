Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.17. The stock had a trading volume of 176,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.93 and its 200 day moving average is $224.37. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

