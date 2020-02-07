Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 121,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.04.

V stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $202.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.17. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $399.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

