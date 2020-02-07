Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 target price on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Shares of HGV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. 2,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,716. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,810.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

