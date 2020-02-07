Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAA. Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,509. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,675 shares of company stock valued at $634,333 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 255,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 228,331 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $25,143,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $21,726,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 196.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 211,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,538,000 after acquiring an additional 140,408 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

