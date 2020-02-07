JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.17. 6,277,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,258,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $431.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $1,139,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

