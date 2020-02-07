Kcash (KCASH) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $1.92 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

About Kcash

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

