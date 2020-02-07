Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 404,056 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.53% of Kearny Financial worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

KRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Kearny Financial stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.40. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 16.78%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

