Kennametal Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,518. Kennametal has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 939.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 292,326 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

