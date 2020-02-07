Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF) Getting Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF) has trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kia Motors earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of KIMTF opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. Kia Motors has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

Kia Motors

Kia Motors Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sales of motor vehicles. It operates through the following segment: Passenger Cars, Recreational Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles. It is also involved in leasing vehicles, providing vehicle maintenance services and automobile Parts. The company was founded on December 10, 1944 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

