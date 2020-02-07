Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,835,719 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,351 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Kinross Gold worth $18,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 839,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of -0.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.