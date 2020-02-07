Kirin (KNBWY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, February 14th.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Kirin had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter.

KNBWY opened at $22.99 on Friday. Kirin has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -459.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Chemicals Business.

