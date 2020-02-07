KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of KLA worth $36,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of KLA by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,795 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $664,618.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock worth $2,938,419 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.92. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.