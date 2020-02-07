Lannett Company, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lannett in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lannett’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.67%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Lannett stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,863. Lannett has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.85 million, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lannett by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lannett by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lannett by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.