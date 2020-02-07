LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Position Lessened by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,100 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.29% of LexinFintech worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 210.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,899 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 6.7% during the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,047,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $5,143,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 44.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 432,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 132,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

LX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.34 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.02 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

