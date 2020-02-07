Liquidity Network (LQD) Market Capitalization Achieves $679,873.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $679,873.00 and approximately $54,721.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.43 or 0.03013270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00219159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00129643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.