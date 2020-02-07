Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Hits $4.71 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $4.98 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $73.60 or 0.00754762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CPDAX, Bitbns and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000349 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00035316 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,032,660 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

