Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $91,680.00 and approximately $144.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,818.69 or 2.02996618 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024878 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 70% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,695,707 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

