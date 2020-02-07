Lition Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Lition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Dcoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market cap of $1.58 million and $326,653.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,742.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.42 or 0.02250194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.93 or 0.04470611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00754762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.84 or 0.00808498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00118358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009499 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026767 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00696497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Bibox, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

