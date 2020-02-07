Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.01. Lonestar Resources US posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lonestar Resources US.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LONE shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LONE opened at $1.70 on Friday. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonestar Resources US (LONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.