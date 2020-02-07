Loom Network Price Hits $0.0251 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $24.34 million and $6.76 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Binance, IDEX and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.03300420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00220858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00128775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,871,018 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, YoBit, Allbit, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Binance, Coinbe, Kucoin, GOPAX, Tidex, DDEX, Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitbns, CoinExchange, DEx.top, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.