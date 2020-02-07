Lunyr (LUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.66 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00011391 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit and Huobi. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $4.66 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.03300420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00220858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00128775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Upbit, Gate.io, Liqui, Binance, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Huobi, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

