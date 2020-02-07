LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.38. 24,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.79.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.