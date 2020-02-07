MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,865 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.75% of MacroGenics worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in MacroGenics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGNX. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.32. MacroGenics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

