MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after buying an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Pfizer by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $54,336,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.13. 1,602,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,123,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

