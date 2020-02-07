MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,023. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.37. The company has a market capitalization of $259.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $239.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

