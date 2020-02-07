MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,832 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $144.07. 127,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,180. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average of $135.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.88 and a twelve month high of $145.30. The company has a market capitalization of $201.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

