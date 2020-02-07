MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $66.82. 1,199,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,954,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $288.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

