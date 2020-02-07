Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,533 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Mantech International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mantech International by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $728,820.00. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $83.20 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91.

MANT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

