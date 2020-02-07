Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 131.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,253,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,987,399 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.27% of Manulife Financial worth $106,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,903,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

