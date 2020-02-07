Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $10.25 Per Share

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Markel in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $10.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $10.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $41.17 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

NYSE MKL traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,300.05. 546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,839. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,301.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,166.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,148.30.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,837,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,036 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $10,405,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Markel by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 20,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

